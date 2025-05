People across China enjoy May Day holiday in various ways

Xinhua) 09:24, May 05, 2025

People enjoy their leisure time in front of a cafe in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2025. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(250504) -- YONGZHOU, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- An aerial drone photo taken on May 3, 2025 shows tourists viewing azalea flowers in Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

(250504) -- TENGZHOU, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Folk artists perform a molten iron fireworks show in Tengzhong, east China's Shandong Province, May 3, 2025. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

(250504) -- BEIJING, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- People pose for a photo at the 798 art zone in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2025. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(250504) -- NANNING, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- A child plays football by the Nanhu lake in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 2, 2025. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

(250504) -- TURPAN, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Tourists watch a folk art performance at a scenic area in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 4, 2025. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

(250504) -- CHANGSHA, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- People visit an alley in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 2, 2025. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

(250504) -- NANTONG, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Tourists take a selfie by the lakeside in Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 3, 2025. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

(250504) -- KUNMING, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- A girl poses for a photo with blooming jacaranda trees in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 4, 2025. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

(250504) -- TAIZHOU, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Tourists watch a robot show at Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2025. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Photo by Jiang Youqing/Xinhua)

(250504) -- ANSHUN, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- This drone photo taken on May 4, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Huangguoshu Scenic Area in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

(250504) -- NANJING, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- An aerial drone photo taken on May 3, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Fuzimiao scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

(250504) -- QIANDONGNAN, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- People visit an ancient town in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 3, 2025. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Photo by Tai Shengzhi/Xinhua)

(250504) -- BAISE, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Tourists enjoy themselves at a scenic spot in Baise, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 3, 2025. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Photo by Miao Yucai/Xinhua)

(250504) -- HARBIN, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Vloggers shoot a video at a historical cultural area in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 1, 2025. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

(250504) -- BEIJING, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Tourists visit the Xiangshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2025. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Photo by Shi Shuo/Xinhua)

(250504) -- LOUDI, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Tourists visit an ecological park in Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province, May 3, 2025. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Photo by Wu Yonghua/Xinhua)

(250504) -- TANCHENG, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Children enjoy a bubble show in Tancheng County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, May 4, 2025. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

(250504) -- LINYI, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Tourists watch a folk art show in Zhuquan Village of Yinan County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, May 4, 2025. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

(250504) -- RONGCHENG, May 4, 2025 (Xinhua) -- This aerial drone photo taken on May 4, 2025 shows tourists enjoy a boat tour in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. People across China enjoy the ongoing May Day holiday in various ways. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

