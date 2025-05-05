China enhances policies to improve travel and shopping experiences for international visitors

Xinhua) 13:34, May 05, 2025

Docent Hu Yanan (R, front) provides English service for Egyptian tourist Khaled Metwally Abdelhay Mohamed (L, front) at the Yellow Crane Tower, or Huanghelou, a landmark in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 30, 2025. China introduced a new package of measures aimed at further optimizing the departure tax refund policy and boosting inbound spending on April 27.

The measures, announced by the Ministry of Commerce and five other government departments, include lowering the minimum purchase threshold for refunds, raising the cash refund ceiling, expanding the network of participating stores and widening the range of products available.

The latest move to optimize the departure tax refund policy builds on a series of measures China has introduced to facilitate visas, payments, and accommodation for overseas tourists, further demonstrating the country's commitment to opening up.

China's visa policies have been continuously adjusted and optimized. Currently, the country grants unilateral visa-free entry to 38 countries and has extended the transit visa-free period to 240 hours for travelers from 54 countries. In 2024, visa-free entries reached 20.12 million visits, marking a year-on-year increase of 112.3 percent, according to official data. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

