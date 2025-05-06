Chinese envoy urges stronger int'l cooperation on peaceful uses of outer space

Xinhua) 13:31, May 06, 2025

VIENNA, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China calls for strengthening international cooperation on the peaceful uses of outer space and continuously improving global governance, a Chinese envoy said here on Monday.

Li Song, China's permanent representative to the UN and other international organizations in Vienna, made the appeal at the 64th session of the Legal Subcommittee of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

Li said that space technology is currently reshaping how humans explore the universe at an unprecedented speed, while posing new challenges for global space governance. The international community must uphold true multilateralism and oppose any form of unilateralism and bullying, Li said.

The Chinese envoy said that China has actively conducted international cooperation in space and shared the achievements of space development with the international community. For example, the first batch of experimental projects selected through China's collaboration with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs are being conducted aboard the Chinese space station, he said.

China is ready to make greater contributions to the peaceful uses of outer space and improving global governance, so that the achievements of outer space exploration can benefit all humankind, especially those from the Global South, Li said.

