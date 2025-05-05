"China in Lujan" festival held in Lujan, Argentina
Performers present a traditional Chinese dance during the "China in Lujan" festival in Lujan, Argentina, on May 4, 2025. The festival, featuring typical Chinese music, traditional dance, tasty food and martial arts, was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)
Performers present a Chinese sword dance during the "China in Lujan" festival in Lujan, Argentina, on May 4, 2025. The festival, featuring typical Chinese music, traditional dance, tasty food and martial arts, was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)
People visit the stands during the "China in Lujan" festival in Lujan, Argentina, on May 4, 2025. The festival, featuring typical Chinese music, traditional dance, tasty food and martial arts, was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)
Performers present a dragon dance during the "China in Lujan" festival in Lujan, Argentina, on May 4, 2025. The festival, featuring typical Chinese music, traditional dance, tasty food and martial arts, was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Argentina's new gov't launches financial measures to tackle exchange rate volatility, fiscal deficit
- Javier Milei inaugurated as presidency of Argentina
- Milei's China policy expected to be pragmatic
- Xi congratulates Argentine, Liberian poll winners
- GT Voice: Continuity in trade links will support China-Argentina ties
- Decoupling with China impossible amid Argentina’s economic woes, but ties likely to enter trial period with far-right Milei’s election win: experts
- Argentina to hold general election in October
- Champion Parade in Argentina ends early due to security concerns
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.