"China in Lujan" festival held in Lujan, Argentina

Xinhua) 15:13, May 05, 2025

Performers present a traditional Chinese dance during the "China in Lujan" festival in Lujan, Argentina, on May 4, 2025. The festival, featuring typical Chinese music, traditional dance, tasty food and martial arts, was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

Performers present a Chinese sword dance during the "China in Lujan" festival in Lujan, Argentina, on May 4, 2025. The festival, featuring typical Chinese music, traditional dance, tasty food and martial arts, was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

People visit the stands during the "China in Lujan" festival in Lujan, Argentina, on May 4, 2025. The festival, featuring typical Chinese music, traditional dance, tasty food and martial arts, was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

Performers present a dragon dance during the "China in Lujan" festival in Lujan, Argentina, on May 4, 2025. The festival, featuring typical Chinese music, traditional dance, tasty food and martial arts, was held here on Sunday. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

