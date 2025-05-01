Astronauts, robotics firm founders among China's top youth medal winners

Xinhua) 11:04, May 01, 2025

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 China Youth May Fourth Medal was awarded on Wednesday, with sci-tech professionals emerging as a prominent group among the winners.

Of the 30 recipients who won the country's top honor for outstanding young people, about a dozen of scientists and engineers -- ranging from astronauts to founders of robotics startups -- caught the eye.

Such a high proportion highlights the crucial role of young generations in driving China's innovation.

Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, two astronauts of the Shenzhou-16 mission, during which they lived in orbit for 154 days, were awarded the country's top honor for outstanding young people. Zhu served the mission as a space engineer, and Gui as a payload expert.

The selection of Wang Xingxing and Leng Xiaokun, the respective founders of Hangzhou-based Unitree Technology and Shenzhen-based Leju Robotics, has highlighted the rapid growth of the country's humanoid robotics industry over the last year.

Researchers specializing in advanced semiconductor technology, frontier physics and international soil conservation collaboration were also recognized.

A further 30 teams who received collective honors included the engineers behind the Chang'e-6 lunar mission, the developers of China's reusable experimental spacecraft, specialists in maritime rocket launch and recovery systems, innovators in precision machine tool design, and the digital designers of 2024's breakout "Black Myth: Wukong" video game.

China Youth May Fourth Medals have been awarded since 1997. The medals, presented by the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League and the All-China Youth Federation, are the highest honor awarded to youths from all walks of life and all corners of the country.

