Countries race to recruit U.S. scientists disillusioned by Trump policies

Xinhua) 10:35, May 01, 2025

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Xinhua) -- One hundred days into U.S. President Donald Trump's second term, a migration of U.S. scientific talent is underway.

With the Trump administration slashing research funding, dismissing scientists, and imposing punitive measures on universities and institutions seen as ideologically opposed, many U.S. researchers are finding it increasingly difficult to continue their studies in the country. Amid mounting uncertainty, some have begun looking abroad for new opportunities.

Countries such as France, Germany, and Australia have responded with open arms -- entering what some may describe as an aggressive race to recruit disillusioned U.S. scientists.

U.S. SCIENTISTS AT BAY

Taking the brunt of new policies marked by budget cuts and widespread layoffs, many U.S. scientists said it has become increasingly difficult to conduct research. Several recent articles published in the leading British scientific journal Nature have highlighted the growing sense of helplessness among U.S. researchers.

Valerie Niemann, a researcher at the University of Bern in Switzerland, left Stanford University in April. "People don't know how long their postdocs will be. We can't apply for fellowships because we don't know how long they're going to exist," Neimann said.

Michael Friedlander, director of the Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech, also noted that students and postdoctoral researchers are questioning whether they should pursue a career in science.

Some researchers have taken to social media to lament the abrupt loss of grant funding and stalled career prospects. Scientists in U.S. government agencies have reported staff shortages and said they can no longer afford publication fees or even basic laboratory supplies.

Regarding the impact of federal executive branch policies from Jan. 20 to Feb. 28, the U.S. National Postdoctoral Association surveyed its members and found that among 293 postdoctoral respondents, 43 percent reported their jobs or positions were threatened, and more than one-third said that their research had been delayed or otherwise in jeopardy.

EMERGING BRAIN DRAIN

Nature also signaled the beginnings of a U.S. science brain drain. Citing data from the Nature Careers platform, the Nature report revealed that U.S. scientists submitted 32 percent more applications for jobs abroad between January and March than during the same period in 2024. At the same time, the number of U.S.-based users browsing jobs abroad increased by 35 percent.

Applications from U.S. scientists seeking career opportunities in neighboring Canada increased by 41 percent between January and March 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. By contrast, applications from Canadian researchers for jobs in the United States dropped by 13 percent, said the report.

Europe has witnessed a similar trend. Applications from the United States to fill European vacancies on the Nature Careers jobs board increased by 32 percent in March compared with the same month a year earlier, adding that applications to U.S. institutions from researchers in Europe dropped by 41 percent during the same period.

James Richards, head of Global Talent Solutions at Springer Nature, called the current situation unparalleled, saying, "To see this big drop in views and applications to the United States -- and the similar rise in those looking to leave -- is unprecedented."

GLOBAL COMBAT FOR U.S. TALENTS

In response to the growing exodus of scientific talent from the United States, several countries are trying to seize the opportunity to attract those scientific talents.

A report published in March in Science magazine said France has been among the fastest off the blocks. In March, Aix-Marseille University launched an initiative called the "Safe Place For Science" program, providing a supportive environment for U.S. scientists facing challenges at home. On April 18, France officially launched the "Choose France for Science" initiative, spearheaded by the French National Research Agency.

Patrick Cramer, director of the Max Planck Society, a research organization, announced on April 7 the launch of the "Max Planck Transatlantic Program" during his visit to the United States, with plans to establish several new Max Planck collaborative research centers together with leading U.S. institutions. The program would offer additional postdoctoral training positions, attract junior investigators to research at its institutes, and provide director positions for outstanding investigators who have to leave the U.S.

Australia also joined the talent race. This month, the Australian Academy of Science launched a talent attraction program, declaring that Australia has an "unparalleled opportunity to attract the smartest minds leaving the United States."

The academy's president, Chennupati Jagadish, said in a statement that the program would seed Australia's scientific capability and "nurture the next generation" of local scientists and innovators.

"We must act swiftly to capitalize on this opportunity," he said.

