U.S. tariffs: The world needs prosperity, not recession

The global economy is not anyone's private pond and prioritizing one's own country or acting unilaterally goes against the tide of the times. In the face of trade protectionism and unilateralism, China chooses unity to address development challenges and seeks cooperation for mutual benefit, sharing the development opportunities brought by the Chinese path to modernization with the world.

China upholds true multilateralism, continually injecting vitality into the global economy through its high-quality development, becoming an "oasis of certainty" in an uncertain world.

Since the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was proposed, cooperation has steadily expanded, benefiting people in over 150 countries. The BRI has become the most sought-after international public good and the largest international cooperation platform.

China has proposed open and inclusive cooperation of the Global South, announced eight measures in support of Global South cooperation, and invested and mobilized nearly $20 billion of development funds and carried out over 1,100 projects, injecting strong momentum into the development of the Global South.

No "small yards or high fences" can halt China's progress. In 2024, nearly 60,000 foreign-invested enterprises were established in China, a 9.9 percent year-on-year increase. From implementing 20 measures to stabilize foreign investment to bolstering policies for stabilizing foreign trade mentioned in this year's government work report, China consistently honors its commitment to high-standard opening-up and fosters a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized.

Since launching its first market access negative list in 2018, China has revised it four times in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2025 respectively, reducing the number of items from 151 to 106.

With China's growing visa-free "circle of friends," the value of the Chinese passport continues to rise. A series of new policies have been introduced to make it easier for foreigners to travel, work, study, and live in China.

Take Beijing as an example: since Dec. 17, 2024, the ports in the city handled over 1.3 million in-bound and out-bound trips by foreigners, and more than 310,000 of them were made under the visa-free policy, an increase of 150 percent year on year compared with before the policy was put in place.

On April 27, the Ministry of Commerce and five other departments issued a new set of measures to optimize the departure tax refund policy, further enhancing market supply and improving tax refund services. More foreigners are experiencing a dynamic China, and more multinationals are realizing that investing in China means investing in the future.

As the world's second-largest economy, China's average contribution to global economic growth stands at around 30 percent. It is a key trading partner for over 150 countries and regions, maintaining its position as the world's largest exporter and second largest importer of goods for many consecutive years.

China plays a key role in stabilizing global supply chains. Its commitment to high-standard opening-up and its determination to share development opportunities with the world remain steadfast. With its vast market, China is advancing high-standard opening-up, serving as a "source of energy" and a "stabilizing anchor" for the global economy.

