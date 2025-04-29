4 people killed as car smashes through building in U.S. Illinois

Xinhua) April 29, 2025

CHICAGO, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Four people were killed Monday when a car rammed through a building in Chatham, a village 4.5 km south of Springfield, the capital of the U.S. Midwestern state of Illinois.

Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter said police responded at about 3:20 p.m. (2020 GMT) to calls about a vehicle hitting three people outside, driving into the building and hitting another person before exiting the other side.

Tarter said the driver was uninjured and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

