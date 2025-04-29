Home>>
4 people killed as car smashes through building in U.S. Illinois
April 28 (Xinhua)
CHICAGO, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Four people were killed Monday when a car rammed through a building in Chatham, a village 4.5 km south of Springfield, the capital of the U.S. Midwestern state of Illinois.
Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter said police responded at about 3:20 p.m. (2020 GMT) to calls about a vehicle hitting three people outside, driving into the building and hitting another person before exiting the other side.
Tarter said the driver was uninjured and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
