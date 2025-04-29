Commentary: Coercion-first only makes America the world's super-bully

April 29

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- In an era marked by pressing global challenges, the iconic adage "With great power comes great responsibility" from the Spider - Man films encapsulates the world's expectations of major countries, notably the United States.

Yet, as 100 days have passed since Donald Trump's return to the White House, Washington's addiction to a foreign policy of coercion under the "America First" doctrine is turning itself into the world's super-bully.

From threatening to annex foreign territories to arbitrarily imposing so-called "reciprocal tariffs," Washington has repeatedly shocked and awed the world. Marked by self-interest and outright coercion, the current U.S. foreign policy increasingly resembles the tricks of the villain in a Hollywood superhero movie.

Upon taking office, the U.S. administration has shown blatant disregard for the territorial sovereignty of other nations, publicly declaring its intentions to take over Greenland, reclaim control of the Panama Canal, and make its long-time ally Canada the "51st state" of the United States.

To evade international responsibilities, the United States has announced its decision to withdraw once again from the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Accord, and substantially slashed its role in international development aid programs under the pretext of cutting waste and streamlining the government.

Washington's now largely-stalled mediation in the Ukraine crisis is as frustrating as it is revealing. Despite repeated promises to end the war "within 24 hours" of taking office, Trump and the United States have so far failed to accomplish any meaningful progress over the past three months. Yet Washington is still scrambling to go after Ukraine's mineral wealth, calling a potential mineral deal with the country "the best" security guarantee for Ukraine.

Trump's trade offensive is even more disruptive. By slapping so-called "reciprocal tariffs" on almost all of its trading partners, the United States claims that it is seeking to drive manufacturing back home, balance international trade and pressure other countries on immigration and drug problems. Many experts have also argued that Washington is also trying to raise more revenue to repay America's out-of-control debts.

However, the calculated scheme has backfired, not only provoking widespread opposition and damaging the credibility of the U.S. greenback and debts, but also roiling U.S. and global markets, and creating great uncertainties for global businesses and consumers. Moreover, numerous experts and surveys show that manufacturing won't return to the United States because of higher tariffs.

What the U.S. administration has done over the past 100 days has made one thing crystal clear: Under its "America First" agenda, the United States sees the world as a battleground for self-interests where only might makes right, and it will not hesitate to sacrifice the interests of other countries, even its closest allies, for its own benefit.

Such reckless behaviors are "turning America into a mafia state," Jonathan Freedland, a columnist with the Guardian newspaper, observed in a recent opinion piece.

To "Make America Great Again," the United States should start with looking inward and doing some serious soul-searching, instead of acting like the world's bully driven by a mounting fear over its declining global supremacy.

