U.S. tariffs: The world needs cooperation, not division

Development is not an exclusive privilege of the U.S. but a universal right of all countries. The world is a diverse place, where each country has its own unique historical, cultural, social, and economic background, and each has the right to pursue its own development and progress.

Both developed and developing countries are striving for better futures. Developed nations have a responsibility to help developing countries enhance their development capabilities, rather than using their advantages to hinder the progress of others.

Open cooperation is the tide of history, and mutual benefit is the will of the people. Any attempt to monopolize or restrict development rights to a select few countries runs counter to fairness, justice, and the course of history.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly interconnected global economy, the U.S.'s abuse of tariffs deprives countries, especially Global South countries, of their rights to development. This policy, disguised as "fair trade," has become an economic noose around the necks of Global South countries.

Cooperation, not division, is an aspiration shared by countries worldwide. In recent days, an increasing number of countries have hardened their stance against America's so-called "reciprocal tariffs." Countries including France, the UK, Italy, and Australia have voiced opposition. Peru, Kazakhstan, Chad, and others have strongly condemned the severe impact of "reciprocal tariffs" on economically vulnerable developing countries.

Notably, political leaders have spoken out: Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong criticized the U.S. for violating free trade agreements; Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for ASEAN unity in response to U.S. tariff policies; and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized that Japan will not make compromises with the U.S. for the purpose of rushing into a tariff deal. The US government's strategy of building "small yards and high fences" is now backfiring.

The international community needs solidarity and cooperation, rather than division and confrontation.

On April 23, China chaired a UN Security Council (UNSC) Arria-Formula Meeting on "the Impact of Unilateralism and Bullying Practices on International Relations." Representatives from over 80 countries, including UNSC members, attended the meeting. China opposed unilateral bullying at the meeting, while many countries called for upholding multilateralism, strengthening dialogue and cooperation,

The world cannot pay the price for America's chaos, nor will it sacrifice its own stability to accept the "America First" slogan. Today's world is inevitably inching toward a more just and balanced world.

