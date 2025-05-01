U.S. marine in Japan's Okinawa indicted for sexual assault

TOKYO, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. marine stationed in Japan's Okinawa has been indicted by the Naha District Public Prosecutors Office on charges of non-consensual sexual intercourse and bodily harm, Kyodo News reported Wednesday.

According to the indictment, the incident occurred in March at a U.S. military base in central Okinawa, where the marine in his 20s allegedly assaulted a local Okinawan woman in a restroom.

He is also accused of injuring another woman who came to the victim's aid.

Okinawa Prefectural Police submitted the case to prosecutors on April 7.

Crimes involving U.S. military personnel in Okinawa have been a longstanding issue. According to Okinawa Prefecture's statistics, approximately 6,200 criminal cases involving U.S. military personnel and their dependents have occurred in the prefecture between 1972 and 2023, including serious offenses such as murder, rape, and robbery.

