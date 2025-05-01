Uncertainty around U.S. tariffs may lead to long-term disruptions to global trade: analyst

Xinhua) 10:28, May 01, 2025

SUVA, April 30 (Xinhua) -- An analyst from the Australia and New Zealand Bank has warned that uncertainty around U.S. tariff policies could lead to long-term disruptions to global trade and economic growth.

At a seminar hosted by the Reserve Bank of Fiji, the bank's foreign exchange analyst Felix Ryan said a 90-day pause on U.S. tariffs offers a window for negotiation, but the situation remains unpredictable, Fiji Broadcasting Corporation news website reported on Wednesday.

Ryan noted that there could be another extension or even new rounds of tariffs, and countries like Fiji need to prepare for different outcomes.

He stressed the importance of trade diversification.

Ryan added that the ongoing uncertainty around U.S. tariffs makes it hard to predict outcomes, and governments must remain alert to sudden policy changes.

