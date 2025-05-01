Cambodia inaugurates 3 China-funded national roads in southwestern provinces

Xinhua) 09:40, May 01, 2025

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (2nd L, front) and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin (3rd L, front) attend the inauguration ceremony of China-funded national roads in Takeo province, Cambodia on April 29, 2025. (Photo by Nitola/Xinhua)

TAKEO, Cambodia, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia on Tuesday inaugurated three China-funded national roads with a total length of around 201 km stretching across five provinces in the kingdom's southwestern region.

National Road 31 (53.5 km) connects Takeo with Kampot, National Road 33 (52.5 km) links Kampot with Kep, and National Road 41 (95 km) stretches across Kandal, Kampong Speu, Takeo and Kampot.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin presided over the inauguration ceremony, which was attended by thousands of local residents.

Speaking at the event, Hun Manet said the roads were interconnected and a key artery for the development of the economy, trade, investment, tourism, agriculture, and logistics in these provinces.

"This is another fruit of the rock-solid relations between Cambodia and China," he said, expressing his sincere thanks to the Chinese side.

Hun Manet said the three roads would not only facilitate daily travel and goods transportation, but also enhance the development of eco-tourism in the coastal provinces of Kampot and Kep.

"Local people in these provinces will directly benefit from these national roads," he said.

Ambassador Wang was confident that the roads would make it easier for local farmers to transport their high-quality products such as renowned lobsters in Takeo and famous peppercorns in Kampot to markets.

He said the roads in Cambodia built by Chinese enterprises were a symbol of the continuous development of China-Cambodia friendship and a vivid testament to the iron-clad friendship between the two countries.

Peng Ponea, Cambodia's minister of public works and transport, said the roads played a crucial role in facilitating travel and transport of goods.

Ponea said the three roads were widened and upgraded by the China Road and Bridge Corporation under a preferential loan from the Chinese government.

This aerial drone photo taken on April 20, 2025 shows China-funded National Road 33 in Kep province, Cambodia. (Photo by Nitola/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on April 21, 2025 shows China-funded National Road 41 in Kandal province, Cambodia. (Photo by Nitola/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on April 22, 2025 shows China-funded National Road 31 in Kampot province, Cambodia. (Photo by Nitola/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)