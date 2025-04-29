Home>>
China speeding up standard-setting for autonomous driving safety
(Xinhua) 15:34, April 29, 2025
BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China will accelerate the development of mandatory national standards in its quest to improve autonomous driving safety, an official document showed.
The document, released Monday by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, outlined key priorities for automotive standardization work for this year.
Among the plans, the country will advance the approval and implementation of standards for autonomous driving design operating conditions, automated parking systems and simulation testing.
China will also step up efforts to implement battery safety standards for electric vehicles and speed up relevant standard-setting to enhance the safety of driver-assistance products, the document said.
