Chinese firms upbeat about digital, green economy cooperation prospects in EU, Australia

Xinhua) 09:59, April 29, 2025

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese firms are upbeat about their cooperation prospects in the European Union (EU) and Australian markets, particularly in the green and digital economies, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

More than half of all surveyed Chinese firms see more opportunities than challenges in green cooperation with the EU, and seek strengthened partnerships in digital transformation and technological innovation to foster closer, complementary industrial and supply chain ties, according to an EU business environment report released by the council during a press conference on Monday.

The report, compiled based on a survey of more than 300 Chinese firms operating in the EU, also notes that multiple European firms have expressed interest in partnering with Chinese companies to explore cooperation potential in third-party markets such as Africa and Latin America.

A separate report on Australia's business environment, based on a survey of Chinese firms doing business in the country, has revealed that nearly 70 percent of these firms rated Australia's business environment positively, disclosing plans to maintain or expand supply chain cooperation in the market.

The surveyed Chinese firms are gearing up to cooperate with Australian companies in the areas of digital and green economic development, with 72.1 percent expressing confidence in Australia's digital economy business environment and 80.9 percent affirming their confidence in an Australia's green economy business environment, per the report.

At the press conference, CCPIT spokesperson Zhao Ping also revealed progress in preparations for the third China International Supply Chain Expo scheduled to take place from July 16 to 20 in Beijing. She said that Thailand will be the guest country of honor at the upcoming expo.

Zhao said that preparations for the event are progressing smoothly. A total of 46 promotional events have been held either at home or abroad, garnering an enthusiastic response from domestic and foreign enterprises that have signed up to participate.

