Shaolin martial arts helps traditional Chinese culture go global
Photo shows a martial arts performance at the Shaolin Temple, a Buddhist monastery in central China's Henan Province. (File photo)
Shaolin martial arts, also known as Shaolin Kung Fu, originated at the Shaolin Temple, a Buddhist monastery in central China's Henan Province.
Over the centuries, Shaolin martial arts has evolved and is now an important bridge for sharing traditional Chinese culture with the world.
Photo shows a martial arts performance at the Shaolin Temple, a Buddhist monastery in central China's Henan Province. (File photo)
Photo shows a martial arts performance at the Shaolin Temple, a Buddhist monastery in central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)
Photo shows a martial arts performance at the Shaolin Temple, a Buddhist monastery in central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Lu Yang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Brit pursues martial arts dream in SW China's Sichuan
- Young people from China and U.S. attend martial arts cultural exchange event in Fujian
- Feature: 5-year-old Tanzanian girl follows in father's footsteps mastering Chinese kung fu
- Emei Kung Fu Girls showcase charm of Chinese martial arts globally
- Wing Chun shines amid inheritance, promotion efforts
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.