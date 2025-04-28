Danish PM calls for unity amid complex int'l situation

People march to protest in front of the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen, capital of Denmark, on March 29, 2025. Hundreds of demonstrators in Denmark's capital Copenhagen and the city of Aarhus voiced strong opposition on Saturday to recent remarks and actions by the U.S. administration regarding Greenland. (Photo by Liu Zhichao/Xinhua)

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, prime minister of Greenland's self-government, noted that recent remarks from the United States regarding Greenland had been "disrespectful."

COPENHAGEN, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Sunday called for unity within the Kingdom to jointly address the increasingly complex international situation.

Speaking at a joint doorstep with Jens-Frederik Nielsen, prime minister of Greenland's self-government, Frederiksen said, "When strong forces seek to do us harm, the entire Kingdom must stand together."

When asked by reporters whether she would be willing to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, Frederiksen said, "We are always willing to meet and negotiate with the American president."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends the European Union (EU) special summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

On his side, Nielsen noted that recent remarks from the United States regarding Greenland had been "disrespectful." He emphasized that Greenland is willing to cooperate with "all countries that treat us well, respect us, and wish to build partnerships based on mutual respect."

Frederiksen expressed her agreement with Nielsen's remarks, stating, "I totally agree with that."

Jens-Frederik Nielsen speaks during a ceremony marking the establishment of a new autonomous government of Greenland, in Nuuk, capital of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

According to the Danish Royal House, King Frederik X is scheduled to visit Greenland on Monday.

Since taking office earlier this year, Trump has repeatedly expressed a strong desire to seize control of Greenland, stating that he would not rule out the possibility of using "military or economic coercion" to achieve this goal.

In March, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and an American delegation visited Pituffik Space Base in northwest Greenland, formerly known as Thule Base, where Vance criticized Denmark for not doing enough for security in the Arctic or for the well-being of the Greenlandic people.

This photo taken on March 28, 2025 in Nuuk, capital of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, shows U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance speaking through live telecast. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Greenland, once a Danish colony, became an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark in 1953. It was granted home rule in 1979, expanding its autonomy, though Denmark retains control over foreign affairs and defense.

