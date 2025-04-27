China to make mental health screening part of routine hospital care

Xinhua) 13:12, April 27, 2025

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Mental health screening should be incorporated into the routine diagnosis and treatment processes of all clinical departments at medical institutions in China, as required in a circular released by the country's National Health Commission on Friday.

The circular details the launch of a three-year campaign, lasting until 2027, to improve China's pediatric care, mental health and psychiatric services.

According to the circular, patients flagged through screening as potentially having psychological issues should receive timely mental health evaluations. Those confirmed to have psychological issues or suspected of having mental illnesses following evaluations should promptly receive intervention.

Local authorities should take effective measures to expand the pool of specialized personnel engaged in mental health and psychiatric services, including physicians, pharmacists, nurses and psychotherapists, the circular said.

As part of the campaign, local authorities are required to strengthen the staffing of medical personnel engaged in the management and care of patients with severe mental disorders at township health centers and community health service centers, ensuring that each facility has dedicated personnel for this purpose.

