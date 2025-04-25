Global space experts call for deeper cooperation to tackle climate change

Xinhua) 13:47, April 25, 2025

Spacesuits are on display at the preview of a science exhibition marking the 10th Space Day of China at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in east China's Shanghai, April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Space experts from over 40 countries and 10 international organizations gathered in Shanghai for the International Conference on Space for Climate Change, urging enhanced global collaboration in space technology to combat climate change.

Shan Zhongde, head of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), said that CNSA has long been actively promoting the application of space technology in such areas as emissions monitoring, carbon reduction and early warning of disasters.

He said CNSA will adhere to innovation-driven development, explore technological breakthroughs in the space sector, and expand the global partnership to cope with climate change.

"We stand ready to work with global space agencies and international organizations to address climate challenges and advance the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda," Shan said.

Attendees echoed the need for joint efforts in space utilization, energy conservation, emission reduction and carbon neutrality.

During the conference, the CNSA launched the Pujiang Initiative, calling for joint and expanded cooperation in space technology to address climate change.

The CNSA, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the China Meteorological Administration, the Shanghai municipal government, and partners from Brazil, France and Thailand co-hosted the three-day conference that is expected to conclude on Saturday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)