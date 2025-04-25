China's outbound direct investment up 6.2 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 09:45, April 25, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 15, 2025 shows the Phnom Penh toll station on the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway in Cambodia. The Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, a project under the Belt and Road Initiative, is invested by the China Road and Bridge Corporation under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model and is the first-ever freeway in Cambodia. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's total outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 6.2 percent year on year to 40.9 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to data released Thursday by the Ministry of Commerce.

In the first three months of the year, non-financial ODI went up 4.4 percent to 35.68 billion dollars, He Yadong, a ministry spokesperson, said at a regular press briefing.

Non-financial ODI in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative reached 8.87 billion dollars in Q1 -- increasing by 15.6 percent year on year.

During this period, turnover of overseas-contracted projects amounted to 34.18 billion dollars, up 5.5 percent year on year. The value of new contracts for such projects, meanwhile, surged by 26 percent to 58.67 billion dollars in Q1.

