China makes big progress in helium exploration

Xinhua) 09:45, April 23, 2025

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China has made big progress in the exploration of helium in recent years, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

China's newly added geological reserves of helium have reached 4.07 billion cubic meters, according to the latest data from the China Geological Survey under the ministry.

Helium is an irreplaceable resource in many high-tech industries in fields such as aerospace, nuclear reactors, semiconductors and quantum computers.

