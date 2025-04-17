China reports Q1 surge in cross-border RMB transactions with Cambodia, Malaysia
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China saw surging cross-border renminbi (RMB) transactions with Cambodia and Malaysia in the first quarter of 2025, according to the People's Bank of China on Wednesday.
During the period, the cross-border RMB transactions between China and Cambodia amounted to 5 billion yuan (about 693 million U.S. dollars), up 45 percent year on year.
Of that total, cross-border RMB transactions for trade in goods totaled 1.3 billion yuan, an increase of 23 percent.
In the first quarter of this year, cross-border RMB transactions between China and Malaysia amounted to 102 billion yuan, growing 27 percent from a year earlier.
China will continue improving its policies to provide a more convenient and friendly environment for business entities in China, Cambodia and Malaysia to use RMB for cross-border trade and investment settlement, according to the central bank.
