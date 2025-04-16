China's industrial output up 6.5 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 11:12, April 16, 2025

A worker conducts welding operation at a steel processing factory in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on March 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output expanded 6.5 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2025, official data showed on Wednesday.

The growth accelerated from a rise of 5.9 percent registered in the first two months.

In March alone, the industrial output grew 7.7 percent from one year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.77 million U.S. dollars).

