Home>>
China's industrial output up 6.5 pct in Q1
(Xinhua) 11:12, April 16, 2025
A worker conducts welding operation at a steel processing factory in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on March 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output expanded 6.5 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2025, official data showed on Wednesday.
The growth accelerated from a rise of 5.9 percent registered in the first two months.
In March alone, the industrial output grew 7.7 percent from one year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.77 million U.S. dollars).
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China expands circular economy to turn waste into wealth
- China releases document to clarify statistical standards for five financial sectors
- Commentary: Resilient Chinese economy injects certainty into the world amid rising protectionism
- Factbox: Multiple indicators show continued recovery of China's economy
- Foreign businesses flock to consumer products expo
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.