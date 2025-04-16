China's per capita disposable income up 5.5 pct in Q1
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's per capita disposable income increased by 5.5 percent year on year in nominal terms in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, official data showed on Wednesday.
The country's per capita disposable income stood at 12,179 yuan (about 1,688 U.S. dollars) in the first three months, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.
The income growth of rural residents outpaced that of urban residents. Specifically, per capita disposable income in rural areas increased by 6.2 percent while urban per capita disposable income rose by 4.9 percent.
Median per capita disposable income nationwide was 9,939 yuan in Q1, a nominal increase of 5 percent year on year.
NBS data also showed that China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.4 percent year on year in Q1 of 2025.
