China's fixed-asset investment up 4.2 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 11:08, April 16, 2025

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 4.2 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2025, 1 percentage point higher than the full-year growth rate of 2024, official data showed Wednesday.

The investment totaled 10.32 trillion yuan (about 1.43 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

Investment in infrastructure construction rose 5.8 percent from a year ago during the period, and manufacturing investment increased 9.1 percent, according to the NBS data.

Excluding the property sector, the country's fixed-asset investment rose 8.3 percent in the first three months of 2025. Investment in property development fell 9.9 percent year on year during the period.

