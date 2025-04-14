Feature: U.S. aid freeze deepens suffering among Somalia's internally displaced

MOGADISHU, April 13 (Xinhua) -- In the dusty plains of Al-Hidaya camp on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia's capital, mothers sit outside makeshift shelters, shielding their children from the scorching heat with scraps of cloth.

Most families here fled recurrent droughts and conflict, seeking safety and basic assistance near the capital. But they were dealt another devastating blow: the sudden suspension of U.S. humanitarian aid.

The U.S. government recently paused all humanitarian funding to Somalia through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), including a substantial 125.5 million-U.S.-dollar package. The move, attributed to concerns over alleged misuse of funds, has left many aid-dependent communities in limbo -- grappling with rising despair and growing uncertainty.

The impact is already visible in Somalia, where more than 3.8 million people have been displaced internally by a combination of climate shocks and insecurity.

Fadumo Omar, a 40-year-old mother of 10 who fled the Qoryoley district in the Lower Shabelle region, sat quietly outside her tent.

"We used to receive food and support from USAID," Fadumo told Xinhua in a recent interview. "Now we have nothing, no food, no water, not even toilets."

Fadumo is among thousands of Al-Hidaya camp residents who said they have received no aid in recent months amid the U.S. funding freeze.

"We came here to survive," she said, "but things are getting worse."

According to the Somali government and aid agencies, the abrupt suspension of funding threatens to derail humanitarian operations nationwide.

Abdullahi Dahir Ahmed, program manager at the Somali Women Development Center, a local charity that supports displaced women and children, said that critical services have been disrupted since the U.S. aid was halted.

"We are doing everything possible to find new partners," Ahmed said. "But it's not easy. Local donors do not have the capacity and many international donors are also overwhelmed by other crises around the world."

Ahmed observed that even European donors are now considering cuts of up to 50 percent -- further shrinking the pool of support available to Somalia's most vulnerable citizens.

"The loss of U.S. aid has already affected our ability to serve people in need," he said. "If these trends continue, the situation will become much more dire, especially for displaced families who rely on this aid to survive."

Somalia remains one of the countries most vulnerable to climate emergencies. A succession of failed rainy seasons has pushed millions to starvation. Internally displaced people, often living in informal settlements with little access to clean water, food, or healthcare, are particularly at risk.

At Al-Hidaya camp, families report skipping meals, sending children to beg, and sharing what little they have with neighbors.

Fadumo Abdulkadir, 42, who also fled from Lower Shabelle due to drought, said the reduction in aid from both the U.S. and the United Nations has had a devastating impact.

"We used to get food and small cash payments," she explained. "Pregnant women and malnourished children also got nutritional supplements. Now, there's nothing. This has affected us a lot."

She hopes the international community will reconsider its approach. "We are just trying to survive... We need aid agencies to resume their support before it's too late."

Humanitarian organizations are scrambling to fill the gap -- some turning to private donors, others appealing to governments and multilateral institutions for emergency funds. The Somali government has urged continued engagement and pledged greater transparency in aid delivery.

Despite these efforts, humanitarian workers say they can do only so much with dwindling resources. For displaced families in camps like Al-Hidaya, each day is a fight for survival.

Children sit listlessly under sheets of plastic, their mothers worrying not only about where the next meal will come from but also what the future holds.

"We don't have much left," Omar said. "But we still have hope."

