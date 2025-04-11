People's Daily Online launches Vietnamese, Urdu, Hindi language versions

April 11, 2025

People's Daily Online has officially launched Vietnamese, Urdu and Hindi language versions on April 11, 2025, marking a significant step to expand its geographical reach, audience coverage, and content diversity.

The report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China said China will strengthen international communications capabilities, make communications more effective, and strive to strengthen its voice in international affairs so it is commensurate with its composite national strength and international status. The report also stated that China will deepen exchanges and mutual learning with other civilizations and better present Chinese culture to the world.

The launch of these three new foreign-language versions represents a crucial initiative of People's Daily Online to keep strengthening capacity building in international communication.

The new versions will provide comprehensive China-related information to target audiences, further strengthening People's Daily Online's multi-language, multi-terminal and all-media international communication system that covers the world, enhancing a communication framework that is well-structured, precisely targeted, and globally influential.

After the launch, People's Daily Online now provides information in 18 foreign languages, including English, French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, German, Portuguese, Swahili, Italian, Kazakh (Cyrillic script), Thai, Malay, Greek, Vietnamese, Urdu and Hindi. It has become one of the key central news websites in China with the most foreign-language versions.

