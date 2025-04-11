In pics: Stunning scenery of Emerald Lake in Mangya, NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 13:52, April 11, 2025

Located in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Mangya city has emerged as a popular tourist destination thanks to its striking natural landscapes. Among its most iconic attractions is Feicui Lake, or Emerald Lake, which spans roughly 26 square kilometers. The lake is rich in lithium, potash, mirabilite, and other mineral salts. Variations in mineral concentration give the water breathtaking shades of light blue, emerald green, and deep green, creating a scene that looks like an oil painting set against the vast canvas of the Gobi Desert.

Photo shows the scenery of Feicui Lake, or Emerald Lake, in Mangya city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Ma Kexin)

A tourist takes a walk at Feicui Lake, or Emerald Lake, in Mangya city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Ma Kexin)

Tourists are seen at Feicui Lake, or Emerald Lake, in Mangya city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Ma Kexin)

Photo shows the scenery of Feicui Lake, or Emerald Lake, in Mangya city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

Photo shows the scenery of Feicui Lake, or Emerald Lake, in Mangya city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Mangya Municipal Committee)

Photo shows the stunning scenery of Feicui Lake, or Emerald Lake, in Mangya city, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Mangya Municipal Committee)

