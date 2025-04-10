China eases marriage rules to encourage more couples to say "I do"

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China has revised its marriage registration rules, reducing paperwork and giving couples more flexibility to choose where to register their union, as part of a wider push to encourage more young people to tie the knot.

The new regulations, the first revision since the marriage registration ordinance was enacted in 2003, will take effect on May 10, 2025.

Under the new rules, mainland couples will only need their identification cards and a signed declaration affirming they are not currently married and are not closely related by blood within three generations to register their marriage. Previously, they also had to present their household registration books.

The new regulations also lift restrictions on where couples can register their marriage, which was previously limited to their places of permanent residence.

The change is expected to save time and reduce costs, particularly for the growing number of Chinese citizens who live and work away from their registered hometowns.

One such couple, Ms. Zhang from Inner Mongolia and Mr. Wang from Shandong, have spent years working in Jiangsu. When they decided to marry years ago, they had to travel back to Wang's hometown to complete the paperwork, a trip that cost nearly 2,000 yuan (about 277.5 U.S. dollars) and required them to take three days off work.

Experiences like theirs were common under the previous system. According to the national census, 493 million people in China were living apart from their registered hometowns as of 2020. More than 70 percent of this non-resident population were aged between 15 and 35.

The shift in regulations came amid a decline in marriage rates in China. According to data from the Ministry of Civil Affairs, 6.1 million couples registered their marriage in 2024, down from 7.68 million the previous year.

Experts have attributed the decline to a shrinking pool of people of marriageable age, shifting views on relationships, and the rising costs associated with starting a family.

Many young adults are now choosing to delay marriage until they feel financially and emotionally prepared, a trend mirrored market-driven societies such as Europe, North America and Japan, where traditional views on marriage have become more flexible.

In response to these changes, local governments across China have introduced a range of incentives to foster a newlywed-friendly society.

The eastern province of Zhejiang extended its paid marriage leave from three to 13 days, while the city of Lyuliang in north China's Shanxi Province now offers a 1,500 yuan incentive to women who marry at or under the age of 35.

These efforts align with broader goals, as increasing the number of newlyweds is often seen as an important factor in boosting the birth rate. As one of the world's most populous countries, China is facing profound demographic challenges due to its rapidly aging population.

In response, the government has rolled out a series of supportive policies, including enhanced childbirth services, expanded child care systems, and greater support in education, housing, and employment.

