Scrambled policy: The U.S. can't decide on eggs

People's Daily Online) 10:35, April 03, 2025

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

As American consumers grapple with soaring egg prices, the U.S. government is paradoxically asking several European countries for egg exports while imposing new tariffs on goods from the European Union and other nations.

The consumer price index for eggs surged by 10.4 percent in February, marking a remarkable 159 percent year-on-year increase, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The average price per dozen eggs climbed to $5.90 in February, marking a $0.94 increase from the previous month, as reported by the BLS.

Facing severe supply shortages, many supermarkets are struggling to maintain inventory levels.

However, the U.S. government's contradictory policy — imposing trade restrictions while seeking increased imports — only intensifies the problems it aims to resolve.

