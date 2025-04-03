China congratulates Dilma Rousseff on remaining as New Development Bank president

Xinhua) 09:31, April 03, 2025

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Dilma Rousseff on her continued role as the president of the New Development Bank, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

It was confirmed last week that Rousseff would remain with the New Development Bank as its president for five more years.

When asked for comment, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a daily press briefing that China congratulates Rousseff and appreciates the important role that the New Development Bank has played in promoting relevant development and cooperation.

"China will, as usual, continue to support President Dilma Rousseff in fulfilling her duty and the New Development Bank in playing a greater role," Guo said.

