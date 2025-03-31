Guangxi's Sanyuesan festival lights up the night
By Sheng Chuyi (People's Daily Online) 10:49, March 31, 2025
In recent days, diverse cultural events have been held across south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to celebrate Sanyuesan festival, showcasing vibrant ethnic customs and enriching nightlife experiences. Sanyuesan festival is a traditional festival celebrated on the third day of the third month in the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on March 31 this year.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
