Four major Chinese state banks to raise 520 bln yuan via A-share issuance

Xinhua) 08:11, March 31, 2025

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- China's four major state-owned commercial banks on Sunday announced plans to raise a combined 520 billion yuan (about 72.5 billion U.S. dollars) through the issuance of A-shares targeting specific investors.

The four commercial banks -- Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications, and Postal Savings Bank of China -- published their plans through the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

According to their plans, Bank of China aims to raise no more than 165 billion yuan, China Construction Bank no more than 105 billion yuan, Bank of Communications no more than 120 billion yuan, and Postal Savings Bank of China no more than 130 billion yuan.

All four banks have said that the raised funds, after deducting issuance-related costs, will be used to replenish their respective core tier-1 capital.

China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) will participate in the fundraising efforts of all four banks, with a combined intended subscription of up to 500 billion yuan.

According to this year's government work report, China will issue 500 billion yuan of special treasury bonds to support the capital replenishment of major state-owned commercial banks.

The four banks said that capital replenishment from the MOF is a crucial move from the government to support their stable operations and development.

Industry analysts said that the capital replenishment is a proactive measure that will strengthen the banks' capital foundations and optimize their capital structures.

This move will enhance their operational resilience and risk management capabilities, enabling them to better serve the real economy and stabilize the financial system, according to analysts.

