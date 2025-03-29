China's Yangzhou makes efforts to strengthen management, protection of water source

Xinhua) 16:02, March 29, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows the Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

The eastern route of South-to-North Water Diversion Project, which was launched in 2002, was officially put into use in 2013. Since then, the Jiangdu water control project has played a role in ensuring the safety of drinking water for hundreds of millions of people, promoting the development of economies and societies along the route, and also making contributions for the improvement of ecological environment along the way.

In recent years, local government of Yangzhou has taken measures to strengthen the management and protection of the water source, in an aim to guarantee water quality on the eastern route of South-to-North Water Diversion Project. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Jiangdu water administration law enforcement officers take a boat to patrol the water source of the eastern route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 26, 2025. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

Staff members of Jiangdu ecological environment bureau take water samples on the upper reaches of the water source of the eastern route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 25, 2025. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows the Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

Volunteers collect rubbish along the water source of the eastern route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 26, 2025. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

Staff members of the Jiangdu water control project patrol at a pumping station in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 25, 2025. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows Jiangdu water administration law enforcement officers taking a boat to patrol the water source of the eastern route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows the Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

Staff members work at a control room of the Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 25, 2025. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows the Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows the Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

Staff members of the Jiangdu water control project patrol at a pumping station in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 25, 2025. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

This file photo taken in 1963 shows the inauguration of the first pumping station of the Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

Volunteers collect rubbish along the water source of the eastern route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 26, 2025. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

Staff members of Jiangdu ecological environment bureau take water samples on the upper reaches of the water source of the eastern route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 25, 2025. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows the Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows Jiangdu water administration law enforcement officers taking a boat to patrol the water source of the eastern route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

Staff members of the Jiangdu water control project patrol at a pumping station in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 25, 2025. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

Staff members work at a control room of the Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 25, 2025. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

Staff members of the Jiangdu water control project work at a pumping station in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 25, 2025. The Jiangdu water control project in Yangzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province is located at the source of the eastern route of China's gigantic South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

