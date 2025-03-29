World Rugby Sevens Series 2025: China vs. U.S.

Xinhua) 15:40, March 29, 2025

China's Kang Chengtian (L) vies with Kristi Kirshe of the United States during the women's Pool A match between China and the United States at World Rugby Sevens Series 2025 in south China's Hong Kong, March 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Players run into the pitch before the women's Pool A match between China and the United States at World Rugby Sevens Series 2025 in south China's Hong Kong, March 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Sammy Sullivan (L) of the United States defends China's Wang Wanyu during the women's Pool A match between China and the United States at World Rugby Sevens Series 2025 in south China's Hong Kong, March 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Sammy Sullivan (R) of the United States defends China's Zhang Le during the women's Pool A match between China and the United States at World Rugby Sevens Series 2025 in south China's Hong Kong, March 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

China's Dou Xinrong (C) passes the ball during the women's Pool A match between China and the United States at World Rugby Sevens Series 2025 in south China's Hong Kong, March 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

China's Jiang Yutong (2nd L) vies with Kristi Kirshe (C) of the United States during the women's Pool A match between China and the United States at World Rugby Sevens Series 2025 in south China's Hong Kong, March 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)