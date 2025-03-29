NASA unveils new crew lineup for space station mission

Xinhua) 11:09, March 29, 2025

LOS ANGELES, March 28 (Xinhua) -- NASA unveiled the four-member crew for its upcoming mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday.

The "Crew-11" mission will include NASA astronauts Commander Zena Cardman and Pilot Mike Fincke, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Mission Specialist Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Mission Specialist Oleg Platonov.

The mission is set to launch no earlier than July 2025, according to NASA.

This flight is the 11th crew rotation with SpaceX to the station as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

The crew will conduct scientific investigations and technology demonstrations to help prepare humans for future missions to the Moon, as well as benefit people on Earth, said NASA.

