China remains an "ideal, secure and promising" destination for foreign investors: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with representatives of the international business community at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China has been and will remain an ideal, secure, and promising destination for foreign investors, Chinese President Xi Jinping said while meeting with representatives of the international business community in Beijing on Friday.

Xi pointed out that the country, which is on a Chinese path to modernization in all respects, has been a major contributor to and anchor of stability for global growth for many years.

Committed to the fundamental national policy of opening up to the world, China is advancing high-standard opening up and taking solid steps to expand institutional opening up, such as that of rules, regulations, management, and standards, Xi said.

"China's door will only open wider. The policy of welcoming foreign investment has not changed and will not change," said the president.

Having the world's second largest consumer market and largest middle-income group, China offers great potential for investment and consumption, Xi noted.

With a commitment to high-quality development, China is accelerating green, digital and smart transformation, which, coupled with the country's sophisticated industrial ecosystem, provides the best testing ground for the latest outcomes of technological revolution and industrial upgrading, he said.

Xi said China has developed sound regulations, policies and procedures for foreign investment, promoted trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and made active efforts to foster a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized.

China enjoys long-standing political and social stability, and is widely recognized as one of the safest countries in the world, he added.

Xi said all this shows that China offers a vast stage for business development, vast market prospects, stable policy outlook, and a secure environment, making it a favored choice for foreign investment and business operations.

"China has been and will remain an ideal, secure, and promising destination for foreign investors. Embracing China is embracing opportunities, believing in China is believing in a better tomorrow, and investing in China is investing in the future," he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with representatives of the international business community at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025.

