Interview: Trump's tariff policy disrupts global trade, hurts African economies, says Kenyan expert

Xinhua) 10:07, March 26, 2025

NAIROBI, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Trump's tariff policy has not only severely hampered the momentum of global economic recovery but also placed developing countries in Africa in the eye of the storm, a Kenya-based international relations scholar has said.

In an interview with Xinhua, Cavince Adhere said that the United States, as a leading economy, should have adhered to international trade rules and promoted global economic recovery and development, however, its tariff policy has gone against the grain.

Trump opted to address trade issues with other countries by imposing tariffs and raising taxes, a strategy that has undoubtedly intensified tensions in the global trade environment, he said.

Adhere said that the imposition of high tariffs on key trading partners, such as Mexico, Canada and China, has not only hindered normal trade relations with these countries but also cast a shadow over the prospects for global economic recovery.

Emphasizing the tariff policy is not constructive in international trade but counterproductive instead, the expert said that the United States is deeply embedded in global value chains, and any increase in tariffs will only push up the cost of goods in the United States, harming consumer interests and weakening its economic competitiveness.

"Many major economies are now revising their growth forecasts, and the American people are bearing the brunt of these unnecessary taxes in the form of higher prices for imported goods," he said, adding that Trump's move has triggered widespread panic globally, leading to rising inflation and a general decline in consumer and investor confidence.

Adhere depicted Trump's tariff policy as trade protectionism, saying that it is not only undermining the stability of the international trade system but also fueling global trade tensions.

Washington's previously implemented tariff policies have already caused significant collateral damage in Africa, said Adhere, adding that commodity prices have plummeted, local currencies have depreciated sharply and stock prices on major exchanges have tumbled, dimming the economic prospects of African countries.

Major economies in Africa such as Nigeria, South Africa and Angola have seen their growth momentum severely curtailed by the impact of the tariff policies, he said.

Noting that China plays a pivotal role as Africa's largest trading partner and technology provider, Adhere said that the country is the global center of manufacturing and a leader in green energy transition, and its economic status is increasingly prominent.

Trump's tariff policy regarding China is unwise and short-sighted, the expert said, adding that by using tariffs to curb China's development, the United States will not only fail to achieve its desired outcomes but also harm its own interests and trigger global trade conflicts.

