63-year-old British musician finds deepening passion for Chinese Guqin, hopes to introduce the beautiful instrument to world

People's Daily Online) 15:29, March 24, 2025

Dominic Eckersley, a 63-year-old British musician who has been steeped in the world of Western classical music for decades, has developed a deep fascination with the traditional Chinese instrument Guqin.

Driven by his growing passion for the instrument, Eckersley, who is also known by his Chinese name Yin Xiao, has decided to base himself in Yangzhou, a city in east China's Jiangsu Province, to further immerse himself in the art of Guqin and help introduce the instrument to audiences worldwide.

Dominic Eckersley, a 63-year-old British musician who has developed a deep fascination with the traditional Chinese instrument Guqin, plays the Guqin. (Photo/Yangtse Evening Post)

Eckersley's connection to traditional Chinese culture dates back to his childhood. At the age of 4, he moved with his family to Hong Kong, where the vibrant blend of Eastern and Western influences left a deep impression.

He vividly recalls standing outside a musical instrument shop in Hong Kong, mesmerized by a pair of pearl-inlaid European accordions displayed in the window. His parents later bought him a small toy accordion, sparking his early love for music.

After five years in Hong Kong, Eckersley's family returned to the UK. He then began formal piano lessons and soon developed a strong interest in classical music, eventually branching out to organ and harpsichord.

At the age of 25, he enrolled at the London College of Music for advanced professional studies.

Dominic Eckersley plays a Guqin on a street in Paris. (Photo/Yangtse Evening Post)

In 1986, while browsing a London branch of a Hong Kong-based musical instrument store, Eckersley noticed two unfamiliar instruments hanging on the wall—simple, elegant plucked instruments made of polished wood, unlike anything he'd seen before.

It was the first time Eckersley encountered the Guqin, a seven-stringed traditional Chinese musical instrument.

The store clerk introduced him to the instrument and played the ancient Guqin piece "Jiu Kuang" (drunkard) for him.

Deeply intrigued, Eckersley bought a cassette tape of Guqin music from the store and listened to it repeatedly, trying to understand its unique sound through the framework of his Western musical education. He didn't fully grasp it at the time, but the fascination took root.

Over the next three decades, Eckersley's career flourished as a professional pianist, organist, and harpsichordist, performing and teaching across Europe and the U.S. Yet the sound of Guqin lingered in the back of his mind.

One day in Berlin, where he was living at the time, he stumbled upon a shop selling Chinese goods—including what appeared to be a very old Guqin. Curious, he sought advice from online Guqin communities.

Dominic Eckersley talks about the Guqin with his friends. (Photo/Yangtse Evening Post)

Although the instrument turned out to be a replica rather than an ancient one, the experience reignited his interest at the age of 57.

The renewed interest soon prompted Eckersley to buy his first Guqin, starting with beginner models before commissioning a custom, collector-grade piece from renowned Chinese luthier Xu Yachong.

He also began studying Chinese at the local Confucius Institute in Berlin and devoured every English-language resource he could find on the Guqin. The English-language Guqin website established by American Guqin master John Thompson, with its extensive online archives, has been particularly helpful for him.

The deeper he delved into the world of Guqin, the more Eckersley felt at home.

The more he studied, the more he immersed himself in Guqin culture. "Since discovering the Guqin, I no longer need or even enjoy Western classical music. I have completely immersed myself in Chinese traditional music—without any regrets or nostalgia," Eckersley said.

He has devoted himself entirely to the study of Guqin performance, composition, and scholarship.

Leveraging his decades of expertise in Western music, he has composed modern pieces for the Guqin, played and recorded them, and posted videos of the music on social media platforms. He also wrote academic papers exploring the characteristics of the Guqin's silk strings and its tuning techniques.

The Guqin has been attracting growing interest in the West, according to Eckersley, who has discovered that two other renowned Guqin teachers, like himself, also began their musical journeys as keyboard players specializing in Baroque Western music.

Many Westerners are drawn to the Guqin out of a desire to connect with nature and their inner selves, often using the instrument as a tool for meditation, he said.

The Guqin has a freer, more introspective character compared to the structured precision of Western music, and his background allows him to bridge both worlds, Eckersley noted.

Over the years, Eckersley has traveled frequently to China to deepen his understanding of the Guqin. He is particularly captivated by Yangzhou—a city renowned for its cultural refinement and rich musical heritage.

Now, Eckersley is preparing to relocate to the city to focus on the study of the Guqin. He believes immersing himself in the local culture will greatly benefit his musical pursuits.

Determined to share China's intangible cultural heritage with the world, Eckersley hopes to help more people around the globe appreciate the beauty of the Guqin.

