China launches clinical trial of domestic tuberculosis vaccine

Xinhua) 16:27, March 24, 2025

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China's self-developed novel tuberculosis mRNA vaccine started a clinical trial at Beijing Chest Hospital on Monday, according to the local newspaper Beijing Evening News.

Previous animal experiments have shown that the protective efficacy of the new vaccine is more than 20 times higher than that of both Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) and foreign tuberculosis vaccines.

This tuberculosis vaccine with independent intellectual property rights can offer a new vaccination option for people of all age groups and effectively reduce the incidence and infection rates of tuberculosis.

Next, the research and development team will study the vaccine's immunization strategies, immune methods, administration routes, and symptoms of vaccine adaptation, head of the hospital's bacteriological immunology Pang Yu was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the hospital launched an AI diagnosis model and a rapid detection method of tubercle bacillus bacteria based on tongue swabs.

The diagnosis model can achieve remote, non-invasive early detection of pulmonary diseases including tuberculosis. It is currently in the preclinical stage, while the rapid detection method is expected to be gradually promoted across the country starting from July, according to the report.

