Golden mangoes fuel booming industry in Lijiang

A farmer harvests mangoes in Huaping county, Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan province. (Photo by Zhou Yonghua)

Strolling through Huaping County in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan province, visitors are met with expansive mango plantations stretching across rolling hills. Statistics reveal that nearly 100,000 local residents participate in the mango industry, now established as the region's foremost economic pillar.

"Selecting appropriate cultivars forms the foundation of premium mango cultivation," said Zhang Guohui, director of the Huaping county mango industry development center.

The mid-season Lijiang Red Mango, a locally adapted variety, retails at 5-6 yuan ($0.69-0.83) per 500 grams due to its balanced sweetness and vibrant appearance. Zhang noted that trial cultivation of this variety began in 2006, but substantial market adoption only occurred within the past two to three years.

To align with evolving market demands, the county has implemented a three-pronged strategy: optimizing existing mango varieties, introducing market-responsive cultivars, and providing systematic training programs for farmers.

Chen Xingqin, a cultivator from Guozishan village in Rongjiang township, manages dual mango varieties. In an interview with People's Daily, he explained, "Multiple varieties complicate farm management, yet monoculture exposes growers to financial instability during price fluctuations."

Quality remains paramount for market success. "As mango cultivation constitutes the primary income source for numerous Huaping farmers, they demonstrate strong commitment to orchard management investments," Zhang observed. He further quantified this impact: divergent management practices create yield and quality variations that translate to three-to-fourfold differences in per-mu (667 m²) output value.

Photo shows a mango orchard in Huaping, Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan province. (Photo from the media center of Huaping county)

In recent years, Huaping has enacted comprehensive quality enhancement measures, including conservation of elite germplasm resources, soil fertility maintenance protocols, modernized cultivation techniques, and strategic reductions in chemical inputs and orchard density.

Brand development further elevates product value. While wholesale mangoes typically fetch 2 yuan per 500 grams at farm gates, meticulous sorting and packaging substantially increase market prices. "Standardized grading and enhanced quality control enable premium pricing," affirmed Zou Jie, general manager of a local mango enterprise.

Photo shows a mango orchard on a hill in Huaping, Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan province. (Photo from the official account of the publicity department of Yunnan province on WeChat)

In recent years, Huaping county has prioritized brand-building initiatives for "Lijiang Mango" to elevate recognition and market reputation for its locally grown produce. Sustained high-quality development of the industry, however, hinges on advancing critical infrastructure such as cold chain logistics, storage facilities, and value-added processing technologies. While early efforts focused on basic dried mango production, the sector has since diversified into refined products like mango pulp and derivatives, expanding the industrial chain and boosting profitability.

According to official statistics, Huaping's mango-related agricultural output surged to 3.05 billion yuan ($421 million) in 2024, driven by the county's signature golden mangoes that continue to anchor the industry's robust growth.

