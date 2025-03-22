China's central bank says to guide financial institutions to increase credit supply

Xinhua) 12:15, March 22, 2025

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said Friday it would maintain ample liquidity in the financial system while guiding financial institutions to increase credit supply, ensuring that the growth in social financing and money supply aligns with economic growth and general price level targets.

The central bank's monetary policy committee recently convened its first quarter meeting for 2025, where it outlined the key direction for future monetary policy.

It emphasized the need to intensify monetary policy adjustments and indicated that the central bank would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) and interest rates when appropriate.

The committee stressed the need to closely monitor and evaluate the bond market's performance from a macroprudential perspective, urging attention to long-term interest rate movements.

The meeting also discussed efforts to deepen financial supply-side structural reforms. It called for optimizing re-lending policies related to technological innovation and industrial upgrades, and exploring the creation of new structural monetary policy tools.

Special emphasis was placed on supporting investment and financing in the tech innovation sector, promoting consumption, and stabilizing foreign trade.

In addition, the committee stressed efforts to promote the stabilization of the real estate market by halting its decline and helping it recover, improving the fundamental system of real estate finance, and facilitating the establishment of a new development model for the real estate industry.

China targets an economic growth rate of around 5 percent and an around 2 percent increase in the consumer price index in 2025. According to this year's government work report, the country has decided to adopt a moderately loose monetary policy.

