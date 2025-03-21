Tesla's new Shanghai Megafactory starts exporting energy-storage batteries

Xinhua) 14:54, March 21, 2025

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Tesla's new Megafactory in Shanghai in east China on Friday exported its first batch of Megapack energy-storage batteries, the company announced.

It took the new Megafactory just over a month after its production launch to achieve its first export, with the batteries being transported from Shanghai Port to Australia.

This export highlights Tesla's further expansion in the global energy storage market, and also underlines the extension of its battery technology from electric vehicles to energy storage, according to the company.

Megapacks produced at the Shanghai facility will supply both the domestic and Asia-Pacific markets.

Megapack is an electrochemical energy storage device that uses lithium batteries -- a dominant technical route in the new-type energy storage industry.

