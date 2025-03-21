New Chinese ambassador pledges more cooperation with Malawi

Xinhua) 11:13, March 21, 2025

LILONGWE, March 20 (Xinhua) -- New Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Lu Xu on Wednesday reaffirmed the Chinese government's support for Malawi's 2063 Vision, describing it as "not just a wish list, but a shared manifesto."

During a welcome reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Malawi, Lu expressed her commitment to strengthening communication and cooperation across all sectors of Malawi during her tenure, aiming to implement the "important consensus" reached by the heads of state of both countries "and promote the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era."

The Chinese ambassador also pledged to promote the welfare of women in the southern African country, quoting President Xi Jinping's words: "Women are creators of human civilization and drivers of social progress, and they have made extraordinary achievements in all fields of endeavor."

During the reception, Lu symbolically handed over a model key to Malawian authorities, which represents the Judicial Complex funded by the Chinese government in Lilongwe, Malawi's capital.

Malawian Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo hailed the Chinese government for its continued support in infrastructure development, agriculture, health, and education, among others.

Tembo described the Judicial Complex project as another "milestone" of Chinese infrastructure development in Lilongwe. "We're grateful for the Chinese support that has been rendered to Malawi. It is our wish that we strengthen this relationship for the benefit of both countries."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)