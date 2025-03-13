China's Pony.ai launches driverless demonstration routes in Guangzhou
This photo shows a Pony.ai robotaxi at a pick-up point in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
GUANGZHOU, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Pony.ai, an autonomous driving technology developer in China, recently launched four autonomous driving demonstration routes in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. These routes connect the city's central business district with Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, and Guangzhou South Railway Station -- two of southern China's major transportation hubs.
Autonomous taxis, trucks, and logistics services are growing rapidly in Guangzhou. As of January this year, 1,298 smart connected vehicle testing roads and 10 high-speed test roads were operational.
The value of China's self-driving taxi service industry is expected to reach 1.3 trillion yuan (about 179.4 billion U.S. dollars) by 2030, accounting for 60 percent of the country's ride-hailing market at that time, according to forecasts from global consultancy firm IHS Markit.
A passenger presses the button to start her ride via a Pony.ai robotaxi in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
A passenger gets off a Pony.ai robotaxi after reaching his destination point in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
A Pony.ai robotaxi runs on a road in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
This photo shows a screen display inside a Pony.ai robotaxi in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Staff members check a Pony.ai robotaxi at an operation center in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
