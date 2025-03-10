Two Sessions Explainer: Bringing suggestions and proposals to make a better China

21:00, March 10, 2025 By Peng Yukai, Zhao Tong, Cui Dong, Yin Xingyun ( People's Daily Online

This year, nearly 3,000 National People's Congress (NPC) deputies and over 2,100 Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) members are attending the "two sessions", or "lianghui", China's annual grand political event with their motions and proposals. Join a People's Daily Online reporter to hear about the new suggestions and proposals brought forth by them.

