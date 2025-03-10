Young people turn skills, hobbies into businesses

People's Daily Online) 09:42, March 10, 2025

During the day, they work as account managers; but by night, they transform into voice actors. Some even balance college studies with offering computer repair services. Others assist seniors in writing memoirs, designing homes, or editing audio and video. Through various online platforms, young individuals are leveraging their skills and passions to create lucrative side hustles.

Chen Dongjun, 28, is one such individual. "I grew up in northeast China and was often pulled into performances as a kid. Over time, I realized I had a knack for it," he said. His first paid gig was a voiceover for a bank's promo video—earning him 60 yuan (about $8.26). Getting paid for something he loved gave him a sense of accomplishment.

Job seekers talk with employers at a job fair held for the 2025 graduates of the Heilongjiang University in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Now, Chen works full-time as a key account manager at a high-tech company while taking on voiceover gigs in his spare time, sometimes earning thousands of yuan a month.

A recent report from Xianyu, Alibaba's secondhand marketplace, revealed that in 2024, about 9.45 million sellers used the platform to develop side businesses. Among them, 40.8 percent were born after 2000, 24.8 percent after 1995, and 13.4 percent after 1990. On average, they made 3,660.5 yuan per month from their side gigs.

"Xianyu isn't just about reselling—it helps talent find opportunities," said Zhu Yuan, head of Xianyu's side business division.

According to the report, the top provinces for side gigs are Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong, Zhejiang, and Henan. In Guangdong, graphic design, software development, and errand services are in high demand. Meanwhile, Henan stands out for language tutoring and cooking lessons.

In big cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, some unexpected side hustles are taking off. In Beijing, baby-naming services and memoir writing for seniors are growing in popularity. Social-skills coaching is also booming, with services like dating advice having over half its customers coming from the post-00s demographic.

At a recent seminar co-hosted by Tsinghua University's Entrepreneurship Research Center on G20 Economies and Xianyu, experts highlighted the shift toward task-based, gig-oriented, and online work. Careers are moving from single-track professions to multi-job portfolios, traditional employment to flexible work, and necessity-driven jobs to passion-driven pursuits.

Bao Chunlei, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Labor and Social Security, sees side hustles as a low-cost way for young people to explore career options. They require minimal investment while showcasing creativity and specialized skills—potentially turning into full-time careers.

Zhang Chenggang, director of the Research Center for New Employment Patterns at Capital University of Economics and Business, sees these creative side hustles as a potential engine for economic growth.

