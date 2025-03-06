Infographics: Whole-process people's democracy is democracy in its broadest, most genuine, and most effective form

People's Daily Online) 16:56, March 06, 2025

Democracy, a shared value of humanity, is a key tenet unswervingly upheld by the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has deepened its understanding of China's path to democracy and the political system. It has creatively developed whole-process people's democracy as a key concept and striven to translate it and relevant democratic values into effective institutions and concrete actions.

China has set out on a new journey towards a modern socialist country and common prosperity, demonstrating the viability and strength of whole-process people's democracy. The Chinese people have greater confidence in China's democracy, and can now look forward to a bright future.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has on many occasions provided in-depth insights into the distinctive features and significant advantages of whole-process people's democracy.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)