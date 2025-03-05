China to foster emerging, future industries: report

Xinhua) 09:36, March 05, 2025

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will advance integrated and clustered development of strategic emerging industries along with other efforts to foster emerging and future industries, according to a government work report submitted Wednesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The work report said China will carry out demonstration initiatives on the large-scale application of new technologies, products and scenarios, and promote safe and sound development of commercial space, the low-altitude economy and other emerging industries.

The country will also establish a mechanism to increase funding for industries of the future and foster industries such as biomanufacturing, quantum technology, embodied artificial intelligence, and 6G technology, it said.

