World's first FPSO vessel with carbon capture capability delivered in Shanghai: report

Xinhua) 09:17, March 05, 2025

SHANGHAI, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The world's first floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel with a carbon capture and storage facility was delivered in Shanghai on Monday, according to a Xinmin Evening News report.

The AGOGO FPSO, measuring 333 meters in length and 60 meters in width, has a daily production capacity of up to 120,000 barrels of crude oil and an oil storage capacity of 1.6 million barrels.

By capturing the carbon dioxide generated during sailing and oil production and using the exhaust heat energy to generate electricity, the vessel can achieve both environmental protection and energy saving.

The conventional floating production, storage and offloading units emitted approximately 20 to 30 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per barrel. The AGOGO FPSO is expected to reduce such emissions by about 230,000 tonnes per year, equivalent to the carbon dioxide absorbed by 7,333 hectares of forest within one year.

Offshore oil and gas operations are known to produce substantial amounts of carbon dioxide. The delivery of the AGOGO FPSO marked an important step in the field of offshore carbon capture in China, making a contribution to the decarbonization of the global offshore oil production industry.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)